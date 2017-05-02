2 men arrested, 1 other sought in Bossier City armed robbery

Cartez Deon Theus, 19, and Dontavian Walker, 17 have been charged in connection to the armed robbery. (Source:

Bossier City Police are searching for one man accused of robbing one man using a stun gun.

Cardarious Houston, 18, is facing armed robbery charges for allegedly robbing a 65-year-old man inside his hotel room on the night of Saturday, April 22, at a Budget Inn in the 2600 block of East Texas Street, according to a news release from Bossier City Police Department.

Bossier City Police Department has arrested and charged two other men and Dontavian Walker, 17 and Cartez Deon Theus, 19, in connection with the armed robbery.

Police say the three suspects were staying at the Budget Inn. The victim, who was also staying at the hotel, told police he was robbed of his cellphone and debit card, and forced to reveal the pin for the debit card.

Police then said the suspects used that information to withdraw more than $800 dollars from his bank account.

Luckily, the man was not injured.

Houston is described as being about 6" tall and weighing about 160 pounds. As of Thursday morning, Houston remains at large, according to Bossier City Police spokesman Mark Natale.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Bossier City Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or by submitting a tip online at www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.

