Relative calls house fire that killed father, daughter suspicious

The family of the father and daughter who perished in a house fire in Shreveport is calling the fire suspicious.

"It definitely doesn't seem right, said Edward Fisher. "I felt like my father would've got out if he heard an explosion or anything like that… I'm pretty sure anybody would've woke up and the first thing they would've done was head out the door."

Edward Fisher is the son of 49-year-old Edward Earl Brown and brother of 1-year-old Cassidy Brown.

"She had a smile that would brighten up your day. You could have a bad day she'll come over there, walk over there play with ya," said Fisher as he described his youngest sister.

While coroners have not officially identified their bodies, relatives say the two died in a house fire Sunday night at a residence in the 2600 block of David Raines Road between 6th and 7th streets.

The Fire Department responded in force, sending 19 units and a total of 35 firefighters.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show eight police units also responded.

The first units arrived within two minutes and firefighters had the fire under control 23 minutes later.

Firefighters say a 7-year-old who lived here managed to get out.

And a 4th person identified by family members as Edward's girlfriend and Cassidy's mother was not home at the time.

Fisher says the father, daughter duo were as thick as thieves.

"I believe that she was closer to my dad than I was and that's a good thing I'm not mad at that he's always going to take care of his princess."

Fire investigators estimated the fire damage was about $30,000.

At this point in the investigation, authorities believe there is no perceived foul play.

The family has set up a Gofundme page to help with funeral related expenses.

