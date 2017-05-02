SEC Filing: Elio Motors may not survive another year without additional loans, stock offerings

A major development came Friday in funding for Elio Motors that could help bring the start-up within reach of building their 3-wheeled vehicle in the old General Motors plant in West Shreveport.More >>
Equity crowdfunding was the focus of a news conference the founder of Elio Motors, the startup company that says it someday will start production of its 3-wheel vehicle in Shreveport, took part in this morning in New York.More >>
Equity crowdfunding was the focus of a news conference the founder of Elio Motors, the startup company that says it someday will start production of its 3-wheel vehicle in Shreveport, took part in this morning in New York.More >>
The company that plans to build a 3-wheel car opened its doors to a virtual tour of its Shreveport facility and opened the door for questions from future investors.More >>
The company that plans to build a 3-wheel car opened its doors to a virtual tour of its Shreveport facility and opened the door for questions from future investors.More >>
The Louisiana Motor Vehicles Commission summoned Elio Motors to Metairie Monday for a meeting behind closed doors to answer to possible state law violations, but nobody from the company showed up.More >>
The Louisiana Motor Vehicles Commission summoned Elio Motors leaders to Metairie Monday for a "pre-hearing" conference behind closed doors to answer to possible state law violations, but nobody from the company showed up.More >>
Hundreds came from Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee and beyond all to Shreveport to see the new P5, what Elio Motors describes as their final prototype of their three-wheel car.More >>
Hundreds came from Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee and beyond all to Shreveport to see the new P5, what Elio Motors describes as their final prototype of their three-wheel car.More >>
Elio Motors' production time frame has been pushed back, again.More >>
Elio Motors' production time frame has been pushed back, again.More >>
If you missed one of our in-depth, investigative or special assignment reports, you'll find them here! KSLA News 12 Investigates: Coverage You Can Count on.More >>
If you missed one of our in-depth, investigative or special assignment reports, you'll find them here! KSLA News 12 Investigates: Coverage You Can Count on.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.More >>
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.More >>
Francesca Matus and Drew De Voursney a couple with Atlanta ties died after going missing in Belize.More >>
Francesca Matus and Drew De Voursney a couple with Atlanta ties died after going missing in Belize.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas Wednesday through Thursday.More >>
After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas Wednesday through Thursday.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>