Former Shreveport VA Hospital director fired

Former Overton Brooks VA Medical Center Director Toby Mathew. (Source: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs)

VA Health Care System officials confirmed that the former director of the Shreveport VA Hospital has been terminated from the system.

Officials report Toby Mathew was fired on April 13 after an ongoing investigation into allegations of wrongdoing at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport.

Mathew was reassigned to a non-supervisory position in the South Central Veterans Affairs Health Care Network in Ridgeland Mississippi back in February.

After that reassignment, VA officials report an internal investigation began at the orders of the VA’s Office of Accountability Review (OAR).

Mathew was appointed Medical Center Director at Overton Brooks back in December 2014 after having served as the interim medical center director since June of that year.

OBVA officials report Richard Crockett has been serving at interim medical center director since February 6.

Crockett came to Shreveport after serving as the deputy medical center director at the Central Arkansas Veterans Health Care System in Little Rock, AR.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are uncovered.

