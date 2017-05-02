Authorities ID suspect in theft of sex toys

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a shoplifter that nabbed several personal massage items from a Bossier City drug store on Friday.

Detectives have identified a man accused of shoplifting $80 worth of personal pleasure items from a Bossier City CVS.

Bossier Parish detectives say 29-year-old Trey Teeters of Shreveport is wanted on a charge of Theft.

Deputies say the theft happened just after 4 p.m. on Friday, April 21 at the CVS on Airline Drive.

Teeters is accused of taking several massagers to the bathroom.

Store surveillance footage captured a man believed to be Teeters shopping in the "Family Planning" aisle, when he picked up a Wahl deep tissue percussion therapeutic massager, a Trojan vibrations ultra-touch intense personal massager and a Durex pleasure ring, according to a news release.

Deputies say he left the bathroom and left the store without purchasing the items.

Store employees told investigators that empty boxes were found in the restroom moments later.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have issued a warrant for his arrest on the charge of theft of goods with a cash bond of $1,000.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

