ETX man accused of killing uncle indicted for murder

An East Texas man accused of killing his uncle has been indicted on a murder charge.

A grand jury indicted 50-year-old Joe Earl Smith for the death of his uncle, 68-year-old Jack Smith.

According to Diane Walker, the victim’s stepdaughter, Jack Smith was shot multiple times Wednesday, February 22 while working on his family's property in the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 59, also known as North Walcott Street.

Smith was accused of killing his uncle after witnesses say the two were arguing over land ownership and possible heirship of the land where the shooting happened. 

After running, Marion County Sheriff’s say Smith was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday, February 23 in Florida by the Daytona Beach Shores Police Department. 

If convicted, Joe Earl Smith faces life in prison.

