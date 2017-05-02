ETX man accused of killing uncle indicted for murder

A warrant has been issued for the nephew of an East Texas man who was fatally shot Wednesday in what police say was an ongoing dispute over land ownership.

Warrant issued for nephew in slaying of East Texas man

Authorities say the East Texas fugitive accused of fatally shooting his uncle has been captured in Florida.

Marion County Sheriff’s say 50-year-old Joe Earl Smith was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday by the Daytona Beach Shores Police Department. (Source: Daytona Beach Shores Police Department )

Nephew in slaying of East Texas man captured in Florida

Marion County, Texas, Sheriff David McKnight says the case does not qualify for the charge of capital murder.

An East Texas man accused of killing his uncle has been indicted on a murder charge.

A grand jury indicted 50-year-old Joe Earl Smith for the death of his uncle, 68-year-old Jack Smith.

According to Diane Walker, the victim’s stepdaughter, Jack Smith was shot multiple times Wednesday, February 22 while working on his family's property in the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 59, also known as North Walcott Street.

Smith was accused of killing his uncle after witnesses say the two were arguing over land ownership and possible heirship of the land where the shooting happened.

After running, Marion County Sheriff’s say Smith was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday, February 23 in Florida by the Daytona Beach Shores Police Department.

If convicted, Joe Earl Smith faces life in prison.

