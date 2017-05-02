Police: Tree falls on gas line, causes leak

A Shreveport family was displaced Tuesday morning after police say a tree fell on a gas line causing a leak.

It happened around 5:20 at a home on the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Grove Avenue.

A woman says her dog woke her up after a tree outside her house split in half and they started hearing a hissing noise and smelling gas. That's when she and her husband got out of the house and called 911.

Firefighters responded and said there was no reported fire.

Police say the gas was shut off and the gas company CenterPoint Energy was called out to repair the leak.

Lakeshore was blocked off from Jewella Avenue to San Jacinto Avenue.

