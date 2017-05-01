3-vehicle wreck sends small child, 3 others to hospital

Eastbound traffic at that intersection is blocked and likely will remain so for some time, authorities said. One lane of travel is open in the other directions. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Four people, including a small child, have been hurt in a three-vehicle wreck in Shreveport.

The accident involving two cars and an SUV happened at 8:33 p.m. May 1 at East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at East Kings Highway, Caddo 911 dispatch record show.

The child's injuries are possibly life-threatening, first responders on the scene said.

All four of those injured have been taken to University Health in Shreveport.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to get one of those hurt, a passenger, out of one of the vehicles, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Eastbound traffic at that intersection is blocked and likely will remain so for some time, authorities said.

One lane of travel is open in the other directions.

Shreveport Police Department has a dozen units on the scene.

The Fire Department had as many as seven; that number now is down to one.

They are being assisted by LSU-Shreveport police and Caddo Fire District 5 personnel.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

