Ex-employee suspected of stealing from credit union

A former credit union employee is suspected of increasing the limit on her credit card almost sevenfold then spending nearly $2,900 she was not entitled to spend.

Bossier sheriff’s detectives say they have a warrant to arrest 49-year-old Kellee Ann Churchwell, of the 2000 block of Normand Avenue in Bossier City, on charges of felony theft and felony computer fraud.

She was fired from Carter Federal Credit Union after an audit reportedly revealed the theft.

Now detectives say she is eluding them.

Churchwell was working at the credit union's branch on Benton Road in Bossier City when, without approval, she allegedly increased the $500 limit on her personal credit card three times between August and January to $3,400.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Churchwell to call the sheriff’s office at (318) 965-2203 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

