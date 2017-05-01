Tornado mostly spares house, takes out yard in Natchitoches

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

What to you do when a possible tornado is in the area? As evidenced by tornadoes that recently took the lives of four people in East Texas, now is as good a time as any to have a plan.

Cleanup is well underway, but evidence of Saturday's severe weather still can be seen in Natchitoches Parish.

"I told my wife to get in the bathroom. After we got in the bathroom, we heard glass breaking as soon as we closed the door," said Bobby Nowlin. who is cleaning up their storm-damaged yard.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down along the main finger of Sibley Lake near Natchitoches.

It was on the ground for about four minutes and produced maximum winds of 100 to 110 mph.

Nowlin's house sustained only minor damage.

It was the things and trees in their back yard that were hit hardest.

The tornado knocked down a tree that now sits in their swimming pool.

Another felled tree destroyed a tree house.

The tornado even destroyed Nowlin's boat dock.

"I think we got six or seven big oaks down, one big pine, and we are going to have take out another five trees because they are so badly damaged," Nowlin said.

It is upsetting to see all the storm damage in his yard.

Even so, Nowlin said he is just glad no one was hurt.

"Even if I plant trees now, they'll never grow to be this big in my lifetime," said Bobby Nowlin. "In the end, I'm just glad no one was hurt pic.twitter.com/eBEo2ur9BJ — James Parish (@JamesKSLA) May 1, 2017

