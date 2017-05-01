I-20W back open after wreck

First responders (left) on the scene of a wreck May 1 on westbound I-20 before Hamilton Road. (Source: LaDOTD traffic cameras)

All lanes of westbound Interstate 20 are back open.

A wreck had been causing traffic to back up on westbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport-Bossier City.

Authorities first opened the left-hand lane of westbound I-20 before Hamilton Road in Bossier City, the Louisiana highway department reports.

The center and right-hand lanes now also have been reopened.

Westbound traffic, which had backed up to Industrial Drive, remains congested.

