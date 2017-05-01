Man suspected of killing 4 AR family members arraigned

Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.

Search for 2 children continues; deaths of mother, another relative being investigated

Authorities with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon about the two missing children whose mother was found dead Thursday.

Arkansas authorities have found the body they believe is the missing 9-year-old boy in Polk County. The body, believed to be 9-year-old Reilly James Scarbrough was found in a heavily wooded area west of Hatfield, AR just before noon, according to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff says the body was found with the help of Brian Bliss Travis. Travis was being held at Polk County Detention Center on unrelated charges. The sheriff anticipates he will be ...

Brian Bliss Travis, 37, four counts of capital murder (Source: Polk County, Ark., Sheriff's Office via RPS app)

Arkansas authorities say the man who helped them track down the body of a 9-year-old boy in Polk County has been arraigned.

Brian Bliss Travis was arraigned Monday on four counts of capital murder in connection with the slayings of 2-year-old Acelynn C. Wester, 9-year-old Reilly James Scarbrough, their mother, 43-year-old Bethany Jo Wester, and an uncle, 66-year-old Steven J. Payne.

A body believed to be Scarbrough's was found April 29 in a heavily wooded area west of Hatfield, Ark., according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release.

A day earlier, Acelynn C. Wester's body was found near where their mother's body was discovered April 25 in Buffalo Creek southeast of Cove, Ark.

The uncle was found dead April 27 in a house in Hatfield.

Travis also was arraigned on an unrelated charge of furnishing or possessing prohibited articles, authorities said.

He is being held without bond.

