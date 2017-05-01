Man suspected of killing 4 AR family members arraigned - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man suspected of killing 4 AR family members arraigned

By Jasmine Payoute, Digital Journalist
Brian Bliss Travis, 37, four counts of capital murder (Source: Polk County, Ark., Sheriff's Office via RPS app) Brian Bliss Travis, 37, four counts of capital murder (Source: Polk County, Ark., Sheriff's Office via RPS app)
POLK COUNTY, AR (KSLA) -

Arkansas authorities say the man who helped them track down the body of a 9-year-old boy in Polk County has been arraigned.

Brian Bliss Travis was arraigned Monday on four counts of capital murder in connection with the slayings of 2-year-old Acelynn C. Wester, 9-year-old Reilly James Scarbrough, their mother, 43-year-old Bethany Jo Wester, and an uncle, 66-year-old Steven J. Payne.

A body believed to be Scarbrough's was found April 29 in a heavily wooded area west of Hatfield, Ark., according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release. 

A day earlier, Acelynn C. Wester's body was found near where their mother's body was discovered April 25 in Buffalo Creek southeast of Cove, Ark.

The uncle was found dead April 27 in a house in Hatfield.

Travis also was arraigned on an unrelated charge of furnishing or possessing prohibited articles, authorities said.

He is being held without bond.

