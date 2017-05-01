Marshall ISD board rescinds letter to Crockett Elementary

A letter instructing teachers at a Marshall, Texas elementary school to reapply for their jobs has been rescinded.

Watch KSLA News 12 at 10 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

Marshall, Texas, ISD trustees met Monday evening to discuss a Level IV grievance filed by the Texas State Teachers Association, the agenda for the special meeting shows.

The gathering was held at 5:30 p.m. in the Pat R. Smith-Gasperson Boardroom at 1305 E. Pinecrest Drive in Marshall. It was originally set to be open to the public. However, the TSTA asked that the hearing be held in closed session instead.

Superintendent Jerry Gibson sent David Crockett Elementary staffers a letter March 9 stating that the school's administrators and faculty members needed to reapply for employment next academic year, according to documents from the association.

Gibson's letter stated that the Texas Education Agency was forcing Crockett Elementary to reconstitute because the campus was not following its turn-around and campus improvement plans, the documents state.

The association alleges that Gibson's letter is inaccurate and illegal under state law.

The teachers' organization also said it had been informed by the Texas Education Agency that, contrary to Gibson's letter, the state is not forcing Crockett Elementary to reconstitute.

Crockett Elementary teachers feared Gibson’s letter could harm their professional reputations, the association alleges.

Its complaint asked Marshall Independent School District trustees to rescind the letter.

After a lengthy execution session, the Board of Trustees ruled that Superintendent Gibson did not break the law. However, the board rescinded and removed the letter from teacher's files.

Gibson told KSLA News 12 that he's pleased with the decision by the board.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.