Time to revisit your tornado safety plan

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

What to you do when a possible tornado is in the area?

As evidenced by tornadoes that recently took the lives of four people in East Texas, now is as good a time as any to have a plan.

Patrick Omundson, who has been working at the National Weather Service for 22 years, says the Shreveport region isn't quite inside Tornado Alley.

But it's very close.

Northwest Louisiana gets plenty of tornado sightings this time of year with the changing temperatures and rising humidity.

That's why it's important to know what to do.

If you're in your home during a tornado warning, Omundson said, get to the center of the home and away from any windows.

Also, don't open a window to try to create less wind resistance.

Omundson said one of the biggest myths is about what to do when driving.

"Absolutely do not hide under an overpass in a tornado situation. The overpass can create a wind tunnel, so the winds actually become more concentrated. And it also becomes a funnel for debris, so you've got more chances of experiencing strong winds on your body and being sucked out of there into the tornado possibly and being hit by debris, and having vehicles crowding that area," he said.

A tornado watch is issued when the weather becomes just right for a tornado to take shape, Omundson said.

That means all the necessary ingredients are there but there is no immediate threat.

A tornado warning means it's time to act now. It means a tornado has been spotted or is beginning to form.

A tornado warning only is issued in smaller areas where the tornado might cause damage, while a watch is usually a broader area, Omundson said.

"We don't want to have too many false alarms because it becomes a 'cry wolf' situation if we pull out too many tornado warnings," he added.

"We'll sometimes have a tornado warning superimposed within a severe thunderstorm warning where we have a smaller area where the actual thing is occurring but there's a larger area that's under a threat of overall severe weather."

