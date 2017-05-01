Man killed in officer-involved shooting in McCurtain Co.

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a man near Tom, Oklahoma.

It happened on Sunday, April 30, when police say they received a call about a man walking down the road with a gun threatening to kill people.

Deputies say after a short pursuit, they were able to locate 32-year-old Devin Hawkins on the passenger side of a vehicle.

The driver reportedly lived at the residence and told the deputy he was giving Hawkins, who he did not know, a ride. The deputy asked Hawkins if he had a weapon, that’s when he reportedly showed the deputy a gun in his waistband.

According to authorities, Hawkins then grabbed the handgun and put it to his head.

Deputies say they tried to get Hawkins to put down the gun and get out of the truck. After refusing, deputies say Hawkins then pointed the gun at the sheriff, firing at least one time.

The deputies then shot Hawkins, killing him, according to the news release.

No one else was injured.

The shooting is still being investigated.

