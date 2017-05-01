Police: Home intruder tries to use restroom, shoots victim

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating an incident where a man broke into a home to use the restroom and shot the person that lived there Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the 1600 block of Centenary Boulevard.

Police say a man entered a home and tried to use the restroom. The person who lived there hit the man, the man left and then returned with a handgun, according to reports.

Once the man returned he reportedly fired 2 shots at the resident and hit him once in the leg.

The victim was taken to University Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

No description of the gunman was provided.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

