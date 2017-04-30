Father,daughter die in Shreveport house fire

Two people died in a house fire April 30 in Shreveport. Another of the four who lived in the house in the 2600 block of David Raines Road got out. And the fourth was not at home. (Source: Craig Beilby/KSLA News 12)

A father and his daughter died in a house fire Sunday night in Shreveport, authorities say.

Click here to watch KSLA News 12 This Morning streaming live online for the latest on this story. Mobile users, click here.

A 7-year-old who lived at the residence in the 2600 block of David Raines Road got out of the fire, according to police. A fourth person who lived there was not at home, Fire Department spokesman Fred Sanders said.

The fire was reported at 9:42 p.m. on David Raines Road between 6th and 7th streets.

The Fire Department responded in force, sending 19 units and a total of 35 firefighters.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show eight police units also responded.

The first units arrived within two minutes and firefighters had the fire under control 23 minutes later.

When firefighters got there, they were told that 2 people may still be inside. Firefighters searched the home and found a 49-year-old man and a 1-year-old child in the hallway.

Exactly where and how the fire started have yet to be determined, Sanders said.

Smoke was coming from all sides and flames were visible on the north side of the single-story wood house when firefighters arrived, he said.

Fire investigators estimated the fire damage was about $30,000.

At this point in the investigation, there is no perceived foul play.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death. The victims’ names will be released after proper notifications

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.