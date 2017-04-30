LA robbery suspect also wanted over robbery, shooting in ETX - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

LA robbery suspect also wanted over robbery, shooting in ETX

Marshall, Texas, police say 26-year-old Christopher Kordelle Dumas, of Shreveport, is a suspect in a robbery and shooting in their city. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center) Marshall, Texas, police say 26-year-old Christopher Kordelle Dumas, of Shreveport, is a suspect in a robbery and shooting in their city. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)
One of two men Shreveport police think robbed several businesses over the past few months also is the suspect in a robbery and shooting in East Texas.

Booking records show 26-year-old Christopher Kordelle Dumas, of Shreveport, remains in Caddo Correctional Center. His bonds total $762,500.

He was arrested April 25 on five counts each of armed robbery and use of a firearm during an armed robbery plus a parole violation.

Marshall, Texas, police say Dumas also is wanted in their city on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

Those charges arise from the shooting of a business owner during an attempted robbery at 3:56 pm. April 1 at the Boost Mobile store in the 700 block of East Grand Avenue.

Marshall police investigators think Dumas was trying to rob Boost Mobile when the owner of a neighboring store heard the commotion and came to see what was happening.

Shortly after the business owner entered Boost Mobile, he and the intruder shot at each other.

The business owner was taken to a hospital for treatment of several gunshot wounds.

He has since been released from the hospital.

