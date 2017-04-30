Texarkana police share security camera images of burglar

Authorities say the intruder cut locks on the front door to gain access to Badawi T&J Corner Store Rosehill, a convenience store in the 1000 block of Bowie Street in Texarkana, Texas. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

Texarkana, Texas, police are sharing surveillance camera images in an attempt to identify who broke into a convenience store.

The burglary happened at Badawi T&J Corner Store Rosehill in the 1000 block of Bowie Street early the morning of April 13.

The intruder cut locks on the front door to gain access to the store, from which several items were stolen.

Authorities ask anyone who recognizes him or has any information about the break-in to call Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867.

