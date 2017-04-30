Former KSLA reporter rides out Canton, TX, tornado in her car

Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>
Some schools are expected to be closed on Monday as a result of tornado damage.This list will be updated as information becomes available.More >>
An EF-1 tornado skimmed the edge of a lake in Natchitoches Parish. And straight-line winds caused other damage in the parish. Those are among findings of a National Weather Service team that surveyed damage there Sunday.More >>
Chopper 7 was launched on Sunday afternoon to get an aerial view of the damage East Texans are facing following Saturday's tornadoes.More >>
National Weather Service crews are set to survey damages from fatal storms that swept across East Texas on Saturday evening.More >>
The Red Cross has set up shelters and damage assessment centers to help those affected by Saturday's storms.More >>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.More >>
The storm caused significant damage and was one of at least three tornadoes in the area.More >>
"I hope someone would do that for me. I always believe that you should help someone in need so that one day if you need it, someone will be there
for you," Duke says.
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
