Former KSLA reporter rides out Canton, TX, tornado in her car

"I hope someone would do that for me. I always believe that you should help someone in need so that one day if you need it, someone will be there for you," Duke says.

"I hope someone would do that for me. I always believe that you should help someone in need so that one day if you need it, someone will be there for you," Duke says.

Injuries treated, neighbors help each other, in tornado-torn area

Injuries treated, neighbors help each other, in tornado-torn area

The storm caused significant damage and was one of at least three tornadoes in the area.

The storm caused significant damage and was one of at least three tornadoes in the area.

The Red Cross has set up shelters and damage assessment centers to help those affected by Saturday's storms.

The Red Cross has set up shelters and damage assessment centers to help those affected by Saturday's storms.

Shelters, other help for those affected by East Texas storms

Shelters, other help for those affected by East Texas storms

National Weather Service crews are set to survey damages from fatal storms that swept across East Texas on Saturday evening.

National Weather Service crews are set to survey damages from fatal storms that swept across East Texas on Saturday evening.

Chopper 7 was launched on Sunday afternoon to get an aerial view of the damage East Texans are facing following Saturday's tornadoes.

Chopper 7 was launched on Sunday afternoon to get an aerial view of the damage East Texans are facing following Saturday's tornadoes.

Chopper 7 aerial view of tornado path from Eustace to Canton

Chopper 7 aerial view of tornado path from Eustace to Canton

An EF-1 tornado skimmed the edge of a lake in Natchitoches Parish. And straight-line winds caused other damage in the parish. Those are among findings of a National Weather Service team that surveyed damage there Sunday.

An EF-1 tornado skimmed the edge of a lake in Natchitoches Parish. And straight-line winds caused other damage in the parish. Those are among findings of a National Weather Service team that surveyed damage there Sunday.

Some schools are expected to be closed on Monday as a result of tornado damage.This list will be updated as information becomes available.

Some schools are expected to be closed on Monday as a result of tornado damage.This list will be updated as information becomes available.

ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.

ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.

Governor, city officials: 4 dead, 2 people missing, more than 5K homes, businesses damaged in storm

Governor, city officials: 4 dead, 2 people missing, more than 5K homes, businesses damaged in storm

Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.

Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.

In Texas, search teams went door to door Sunday after tornadoes the day before flattened homes, uprooted trees and flipped vehicles. (Source: Raycom Images)

In Texas, search teams went door to door Sunday after tornadoes the day before flattened homes, uprooted trees and flipped vehicles. (Source: Raycom Images)

14 killed by storms and flooding in South and Midwest

14 killed by storms and flooding in South and Midwest

Former KSLA News 12 reporter Erin Stevenson said the tornado blew the windows out of her Honda Civic and debris fell atop the car. (Source: Erin Stevenson)

Tornado damage at a Dodge dealership off Interstate 20 at Canton, Texas, where former KSLA News 12 reporter Erin Stevenson sought shelter April 29. (Source: Erin Stevenson)

A tornado blew the windows out of a former KSLA News 12 reporter's car as she took shelter at a Canton, Texas, area dealership Saturday afternoon.

Erin Stevenson was in Shreveport on Saturday attending a baby shower for KSLA News 12 morning anchor Adria Goins.

Afterward, Stevenson got on the road and started heading back to Dallas.

She was on the phone with her boyfriend Zach when she hit Canton.

"I looked to my left, south of the interstate, and there was just this big black wall."

She pulled into a Dodge dealership off Interstate 20 and parked by another car under a concrete service drive-through.

Stevenson said she put her head between her knees and stayed on the phone with her boyfriend as the tornado hit the dealership head-on.

"I was still talking to Zach and saying, "I think I hear it coming, I think it's coming.'

"And about 45 seconds later, everything just went black and loud and it was terrifying."

"At one point, kinda at the peak of it, of all the noise and sensation, both of our cars lifted and kinda tilted to the left a bit as if they were about to get taken away, then slammed back down."

It lasted about 20 to 30 seconds.

The storm blew the windows out of her Honda Civic; and debris had fallen on top of the car.

Stevenson thinks the concrete drive-through probably saved her life and the lives of those in the other car under it.

Destruction was widespread at the dealership.

"I know that I'm incredibly lucky, grateful, amazed to be alive. I can't understand exactly how I'm alive and unharmed," Stevenson posted Sunday on Facebook.

"Just about 300 yards from the dealership, a woman who tried to outrun it was blown off the road into a tree and died. Heavy Dodge trucks from the parking lot 20 feet from me were blown into the field behind us."

Storm chasers and first responders were on scene quickly.

She got a ride back to Dallas with three airline pilots who were driving past the area.

Stevenson, still a bit shaken up, said her Sunday plans included trying to relax and perhaps shopping for a new car.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.