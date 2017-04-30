Former KSLA reporter rides out Canton, TX, tornado in her car - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Former KSLA reporter rides out Canton, TX, tornado in her car

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX (KSLA) -

A tornado blew the windows out of a former KSLA News 12 reporter's car as she took shelter at a Canton, Texas, area dealership Saturday afternoon.

Erin Stevenson was in Shreveport on Saturday attending a baby shower for KSLA News 12 morning anchor Adria Goins.

Afterward, Stevenson got on the road and started heading back to Dallas.

She was on the phone with her boyfriend Zach when she hit Canton.

"I looked to my left, south of the interstate, and there was just this big black wall."

She pulled into a Dodge dealership off Interstate 20 and parked by another car under a concrete service drive-through.

Stevenson said she put her head between her knees and stayed on the phone with her boyfriend as the tornado hit the dealership head-on. 

"I was still talking to Zach and saying, "I think I hear it coming, I think it's coming.'

"And about 45 seconds later, everything just went black and loud and it was terrifying."

"At one point, kinda at the peak of it, of all the noise and sensation, both of our cars lifted and kinda tilted to the left a bit as if they were about to get taken away, then slammed back down."

It lasted about 20 to 30 seconds. 

The storm blew the windows out of her Honda Civic; and debris had fallen on top of the car. 

Stevenson thinks the concrete drive-through probably saved her life and the lives of those in the other car under it.

Destruction was widespread at the dealership. 

"I know that I'm incredibly lucky, grateful, amazed to be alive. I can't understand exactly how I'm alive and unharmed," Stevenson posted Sunday on Facebook.

"Just about 300 yards from the dealership, a woman who tried to outrun it was blown off the road into a tree and died. Heavy Dodge trucks from the parking lot 20 feet from me were blown into the field behind us."

Storm chasers and first responders were on scene quickly.

She got a ride back to Dallas with three airline pilots who were driving past the area. 

Stevenson, still a bit shaken up, said her Sunday plans included trying to relax and perhaps shopping for a new car. 

