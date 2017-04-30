NWS team finds evidence of tornado in Natchitoches Parish

"Just about 300 yards from the dealership, a woman who tried to outrun it was blown off the road into a tree and died. Heavy Dodge trucks from the parking lot 20 feet from me were blown into the field behind us."More >>
"Just about 300 yards from the dealership, a woman who tried to outrun it was blown off the road into a tree and died. Heavy Dodge trucks from the parking lot 20 feet from me were blown into the field behind us."More >>
The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.More >>
The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.More >>
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
The woman who was killed by a fallen tree during Sunday’s severe weather has been identified.More >>
The woman who was killed by a fallen tree during Sunday’s severe weather has been identified.More >>
Officials tallied the total personnel still working the fire at 306 people. This is significant drop off from the 799 people that were battling the fire the past couple of days.More >>
Officials tallied the total personnel still working the fire at 306 people. This is significant drop off from the 799 people that were battling the fire the past couple of days.More >>
Authorities said the woman and her children were stranded in high water Saturday afternoon when the vehicle was swept off the road and over a bridge.More >>
Authorities said the woman and her children were stranded in high water Saturday afternoon when the vehicle was swept off the road and over a bridge.More >>
A whole subdivision just south of Emory was hammered by strong winds that flatted trees and crushed some homes.More >>
A whole subdivision just south of Emory was hammered by strong winds that flattened trees and crushed some homes.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
Images of severe weather from around the Midlands on Wednesday.More >>
A Bible found untouched in Bass Chapel at William Carey University after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the campus has garnered a lot of attention on social media. .More >>
A Bible found untouched in Bass Chapel at William Carey University after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the campus has garnered a lot of attention on social media. .More >>
Severe storms brought heavy rain, strong wind and possible tornadoes to the South on Monday, taking at least five lives. More storms are forecast for Tuesday.More >>
Severe storms brought heavy rain, strong wind and possible tornadoes to the South on Monday, taking at least five lives. More storms are forecast for Tuesday.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.More >>
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Animal Adventure Park will announce the baby's name Monday live on Good Morning America. The announcement is supposed to come during the 8 a.m. hour of the show.More >>
Animal Adventure Park will announce the baby's name Monday live on Good Morning America. The announcement is supposed to come during the 8 a.m. hour of the show.More >>
A total of 24 Russians and 3 Thais were hurt, with some suffering serious fractures and bruising, when the plane unexpectedly hit an "air hole" during its approach to Suvarnabhumi Airport, according to the statement from Russian Embassy in Bangkok.More >>
A total of 24 Russians and 3 Thais were hurt, with some suffering serious fractures and bruising, when the plane unexpectedly hit an "air hole" during its approach to Suvarnabhumi Airport, according to the statement from Russian Embassy in Bangkok.More >>
Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.More >>
Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.More >>