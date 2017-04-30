NWS team finds evidence of tornado in Natchitoches Parish

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

"Just about 300 yards from the dealership, a woman who tried to outrun it was blown off the road into a tree and died. Heavy Dodge trucks from the parking lot 20 feet from me were blown into the field behind us."

Tornado damage at a Dodge dealership off Interstate 20 at Canton, Texas, where former KSLA News 12 reporter Erin Stevenson sought shelter April 29. (Source: Erin Stevenson)

Former KSLA reporter rides out Canton, TX, tornado in her car

An EF-1 tornado skimmed the edge of a lake in Natchitoches Parish.

And straight-line winds caused other damage in the parish.

Those are among findings of a National Weather Service team that surveyed damage there Sunday.

Severe thunderstorms Saturday produced a tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 to 110 mph.

It touched down at 2:24 p.m. along Wilderson Road and the main finger of Sibley Lake three miles west of the city of Natchitoches, the team reported.

The tornado traveled about two miles in four minutes before lifting off the ground along Johnson Lane on the north side of the lake.

The storm damaged the roof of a house on Lakeside Drive.

Another dwelling had several windows blown out and lost some siding.

The tornado also destroyed a dock.

Otherwise, the primary damages was snapped and uprooted trees along the lake's edge.

One snapped tree crushed a tree house, while another landed on a workshop.

The Natchitoches and Sabine sheriff’s offices said there were several reports of trees down on roads during Saturday’s storms.

At one point, more than 13,500 AEP-SWEPCO customers were without power.

The Weather Service survey team Sunday found evidence of damage from 85- to 95-mph winds that hit Provencal at 2:10 p.m., Hagewood at 2:17 p.m. and Clarence at 2:44 p.m.

The winds snapped two trees on the north side of Provencal.

Two trees also were snapped along Louisiana Highway 6 at Hagewood. Several trees lost large limbs. One house lost

a few shingles.

In the Clarence area, a cluster of trees along U.S. Highway 84 were snapped or lost large limbs. All of the trees fell to the north.

