Caddo coroner identifies woman fatally stabbed in Shreveport

The Caddo coroner’s office has released the name of the woman who was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood.

Police found 44-year-old Yolando Moore with multiple stab wounds in a house in the 2600 block of Randolph St. just before 6 a.m.

The coroner’s office says Moore was identified by her fingerprints.

Police say Moore and 51-year-old Raymond G. Johnson, of Shreveport, got into an argument that led to the fatal stabbing.

When officers arrived, Johnson also was in the house. He was taken to University Health in Shreveport for treatment of minor injuries.

Johnson then was booked into Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

