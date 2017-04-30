Police: Man dead after being run over, another arrested

Shreveport police have booked a Georgia man on a charge of vehicular homicide in connection with the death of a pedestrian Saturday night.

It happened around 10:43 p.m. in the 2900 block of Knight Street near Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.

Police say 55-year-old Michael Daniels, of Power Springs, Ga., was driving a 2012 GMC Terrain south on Knight Street when his vehicle struck a man who was trying to cross the road.

Daniels told police that the man was wearing dark colored clothing and that the area was dark.

The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

Daniels stayed on the scene and was taken to Shreveport police headquarters for chemical testing mandated by state law.

Those tests showed Daniels was over the legal limit for intoxication, authorities said.

Now police are awaiting the results of additional toxicology testing at a Shreveport hospital.

