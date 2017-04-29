Shreveport police name suspect in connection to fatal shooting

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police have named a suspect in connection to Thursday's fatal shooting.

Police have secured a warrant for the arrest of Keithon Lovelace, 37. He has been charged with a single count of second-degree murder, according to a news release.

Randy Taylor, 30, was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Ascalon Street in regards to a shooting, according to a news release from Shreveport Police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines.

Police say that from the information they gathered, they believe Taylor was shot by multiple shooters.

Officers on the scene learned that Taylor had been moved from the home by a private vehicle to bring him to a hospital.

He was taken by ambulance from the parking lot of a Family Dollar in the 7400 block of Line Avenue to University Health where he later died.

While investigating, police found two semi-automatic rifles that were reportedly thrown into an abandoned residence in the 900 block of Palestine Street. Police believe those weapons were used in the shooting.

Investigators also arrested Tarray Latson,29, who lives in the 900 block of Ascalon Street after a search of his home uncovered nearly 25 grams of marijuana. Police have not charged Latson in the shooting, but authorities believe that the drugs were a factor in the shooting.

Lovelace's bond has been set at $1 million. The case remains under investigation.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

