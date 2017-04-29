Natchitoches man arrested on drug charges after search

A Natchitoches man is facing multiple charges after police say they found more than 200 ecstasy tablets in his vehicle.

Michael Sam, 36, is charged with possession of CDS schedule I with intent to distribute ecstasy, second or subsequent offenses and parole violations.

On April 19, Sam agreed to have agents with the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force search his home in the 1800 block of South Drive, according to a news release.

During the search, agents found about 225 suspected ecstasy tablets in Sam’s vehicle.

Sam was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.