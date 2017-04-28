Melanoma Monday means free skin testing May 1 at 2 WK sites

The ABCDE's of moles and melanoma (Source: aad.org)

Melanoma Monday, a day dedicated to free testing for those who want to check for different forms of skin cancer, will take place May 1.

The free testing will be available from 8 a.m. to noon at WK Pierremont Health Center, 8001 Youree Drive in Shreveport, and WK Bossier Health Center, 2400 Hospital Drive in Bossier City.

It is being offered by Willis-Knighton Health System and members of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Melanoma is one of the most deadly and most treatable forms of skin cancer, Dr. Josie Futrell said.

"We often talk about examining moles for their A-B-C-D-E's.

"A is asymmetry. Is it an irregularly shaped mole, or is it no longer round?

"B is ragged looking borders.

"C is color changes. A mole that has more than one color in it can be suspicious.

"D is increasing diameter.

"E is moles that are changing or moles that are new."

Risk factors for melanoma include fair skin, moles and even blue or green eyes.

It also can travel through genetics, meaning someone in your family has had it.

And stay away from unnecessary things like visits to the tanning bed, Futrell said.

"What you have to remember is that all UV rays damage the skin, and tanning beds are not safe sun," she said. "As few as 10 visits a year can double your risk for skin cancer.

"So to protect your skin, wear sunscreen, SPF 30 or above, whenever you're out. And even when you're in the car, you're in the sun."

