Marshall, TX, interim police chief to be named early next week

The Marshall, Texas, police chief's last day on the job has moved to Wednesday, April 26.

Marshall police officers confirmed that city officials declined Chief Jesus E. "Eddie" Campa's 60-day resignation notice.

Officers said Campa packed up his office and left the police station just after 11 a.m., less than 48 hours after he submitted his letter of resignation.

Campa, who has been police chief since August 2014, said Tuesday that he will miss interacting and building relations with the community the most.

Campa also said he is resigning with two years left in his five-year contract to pursue another opportunity for himself and his family.

City Manager Lisa Agnor said Wednesday that the city always had discretion regarding whether to accept Campa's 60-day notice.

"His contract provided a request that he would provide 60 Days' notice but it was at the city's discretion as to whether or not to accept all or a portion of that," she said.

"I met with our two captains today and we've got a great department and I expressed my confidence in them in handling everything as we move forward."

Agnor expects to name an interim chief Monday or later.

"My plan is to make an announcement early next week," she said.

Agnor said she wanted to stress to residents that policing efforts will not be interrupted during this transition.

"The citizens of Marshall are in good hands with the department and the policing efforts," she said. "We're looking forward to making that announcement next week and then beginning the search for the new police chief."

Hear more from Agnor and this developing story on KSLA News 12 at 6.

Click here to view livestream of KSLA News 12 at 6.

Mobile users, click here.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.