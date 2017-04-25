Death of dog renews allegations about CPAS

This Facebook post alleges to show Tobias when he arrived at CPAS and when he left

The death of a dog that had been taken in by Caddo Parish Animal Services is renewing concerns of how animals at the shelter are being treated.

A Facebook post on April 13 by the volunteer group Paws 4 Life, which partners with Caddo Parish Animal Services, shows a small dog named Tobias. It states the dog was at Caddo Parish Animal Services in need of urgent rescue due to a skin condition.

Caddo Parish Public Information Officer Krystle Grindley says:

Tobias entered the shelter with a variety of medical issues, and Caddo Parish Animal Services’ (CPAS) staff worked diligently to attend to him. CPAS veterinary staff evaluated the animal, and followed shelter protocol for sickly animals by assessing him daily and providing daily separate assisted feedings.

But some local animal rescues don't believe Tobias got the care he needed at the shelter.

"I understand they are not a hospital. I understand that dogs do come in in really bad shape," said Carrie Zamora of the POLA Foundation animal rescue. "But there are a lot of people willing to help."

Zamora also said, "Once the dogs to get to the shelter, they have a responsibility as a shelter to take care of the dogs in a humane manner."

Tobias captured the attention of many advocates on social media and says many people wanted to foster him or pledged money to get him to a vet. The dog was adopted on Saturday and passed away Monday on the way to a vet, according to Zamora.

"When she finally did go get him, she said he didn't even look like the same dog."

Zamora and the POLA Foundation allege it's just the latest case of neglect at the shelter and believe Tobias could have been saved with more medical intervention. She's hoping the community, the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter, and other rescues can do more in the future to save dogs like Tobias.

"I don't feel enough people are working together instead of working against each other," said Zamora.

Caddo Parish Public Information Officer Krystle Grindley says:

Tobias was adopted from the shelter as an “as-is” adoption, and his adopters were notified that due to his condition, he would need additional medical evaluation upon leaving the shelter. Unfortunately, Tobias succumbed to his medical conditions after he was adopted. CPAS will continue to treat all of our animals with care by ensuring that all animals within our shelter receive the proper nutrition and care in accordance with shelter policies and procedures.

