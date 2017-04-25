Death of dog renews allegations about CPAS

A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
Elvis Presley's childhood home will soon be up for sale, according to BR Public Relations.More >>
Elvis Presley's childhood home will soon be up for sale, according to BR Public Relations.More >>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.More >>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.More >>
After hours of searching, 2-year-old William Odom has been found. We’re told William appears to be in good condition after being found in a parked truck about a mile from his home.More >>
After hours of searching, 2-year-old William Odom has been found. We’re told William appears to be in good condition after being found in a parked truck about a mile from his home.More >>
The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is holding a press conference to brief the public on the latest information in regards to the lives lost in Sunday's tragic shooting at an outdoor concert.More >>
The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is holding a press conference to brief the public on the latest information in regards to the lives lost in Sunday's tragic shooting at an outdoor concert.More >>