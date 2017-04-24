Campaign to offer discounts on Shreveport-Bossier attractions

Shreveport-Bossier City leaders announce the "Be a Fan" tourism campaign during a gathering at Shreveport Aquarium. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The "Be a Fan" tourism campaign will run throughout May. (Source: shreveport-bossier.org)

Shreveport-Bossier City leaders want to entice residents to learn about and visit the metro area's the tourist spots.

They say it is one of their pet peeves to hear people say there's "nothing to do in Shreveport-Bossier City."

And they aim to change those people's minds.

To do that, they're asking residents to "Be a Fan" of Shreveport-Bossier City.

As part of the monthlong campaign in May, the Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau hopes to provide incentives for people to explore the area's museums, restaurants and tourist attractions and save money at the same time.

"This is a terrific opportunity for people to go out and truly experience what there is to do in Shreveport-Bossier," said Stacy Brown, bureau president.

"So there's some great deep discounts on many of our attractions, a lot of buy one, get one free. Some tremendous opportunities for the future, as well."

The campaign, now in its second year, will run through the month of May.

Officials hope once residents explore what the area has to offer, they'll tell their relatives and friends and generate tourism.

"It's very important for people in Shreveport-Bossier to know what's available," said Robin Williams, president of the Shreveport-Bossier Attractions Association.

More than 3 million people a year visit Shreveport-Bossier City.

On average, they spend more than $830 during each trip.

"Not only do tourists bring dollars into our town, but it's important for us to support local attractions and businesses," Williams said. "A lot of time, we'll take things elsewhere; but it's really a good thing to support local."

As part of the campaign, a tour of downtown Shreveport will include a behind-the-scenes look at Shreveport Aquarium.

And a scavenger hunt will be conducted in downtown Shreveport.

KSLA News 12 is a partner in the initiative.

