CPAS celebrates "National Adopt Shelter Pet Day"

Are you looking for a new four-legged friend?

Caddo Parish Animal Services is celebrating “National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day” with a special discount at an upcoming event.

The Caddo Parish Animal Services and Mosquito Control Department (CPAS) will host the event on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter on 1500 Monty St. in Shreveport. The event is free and open to the public.

There will also be food, drinks, pet-related activities and door prizes.

“We are excited to observe this national day as a local event,” said CPAS director Chuck Wilson. “This day was created as a way to raise awareness for the many pets that are waiting and needing new homes in shelters.”

The event features adoptable dogs and cats available at the shelter.

CPAS will offer a special discounted rate for animals adopted directly from the shelter on the day of the event.

For more information regarding “National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day,” visit the CPAS website or their Facebook page.

