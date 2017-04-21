Special Olympians compete for cheers, high fives and hugs

A large crowd of athletes, instructors and family members gather for the Special Olympics at Benton High School

Everyone left a winner at Friday's Special Olympics event in Benton.

Hundreds of area students gathered in the morning to run, jump and compete in various competitions for ribbons at the Northwest Louisiana Special Olympics for Bossier Parish. Although, some of the most appreciated awards handed out to these Special Olympians were cheers, high fives and hugs.

"Good evening, I'm Evan," said Olympian Evan Neese as he assisted KSLA News 12's Doug Warner who was reporting on the event held at the Benton High School football field.

Apollo Elementary athlete Evan Neese loves television so much, Doug gave him the chance to report on today's competitions.

"This is KSLA News 12 sports," Evan continued, speaking into the camera, as his fellow Apollo students paraded around the track with the hundreds of other competitors during opening ceremonies.

After the Special Olympic torch was carried around the track by athletes and Louisiana State Troopers, the games began.

"It was fun. I'm very tired," said Benton High athlete Drew Smith, who had just crossed the finish line in the 400-meter race. He said he has a special place in his closet where he keeps all of his competition ribbons.

The Special Olympics is a chance for these athletes to feel special, on center stage, while competing in front of fans cheering them on.

And a chance for Evan Neese to show everyone he has what it takes to compete in races and report on them for the news, as he signed off his coverage with, 'Back to you.'

