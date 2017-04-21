Caddo jury finds man guilty of fatally shooting woman 15 times - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Caddo jury finds man guilty of fatally shooting woman 15 times

Sherman Fredieu, 29 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office) Sherman Fredieu, 29 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A Bossier City man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a woman 15 times, and wounding two others in Shreveport.

Authorities say 30-year-old Sherman Fredieu of Bossier City, killed 36-year-old Verdina Crichlow.

The incident happened in October of 2015 at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments in the 700 block of Central St. in the Cedar Grove neighborhood of Shreveport.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found Crichlow, 43-year-old Tammy Harris, and 15-year-old Tranautica Webb, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to University Health where Crichlow later died.

According to the spokesperson for the Caddo DA, Crichlow was shot in her arms, chest, breast, buttocks, stomach and pubic area.

The jury reportedly took 50 minutes to find Fredieu guilty on 1 count of second-degree murder and 2 counts of attempted second-degree murder.

According to prosecutors, a hearing is scheduled in late May to set up a sentencing date.

Blewer says the murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence and each count of the attempted murder charges carries 10-to-50 years.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

