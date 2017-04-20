Male shot in leg at Northwood Apartments in Shreveport

The shooting happened at 10:38 p.m. at Northwood Apartments in the 2000 block of Grimmett Drive in Shreveport. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting April 19 that sent a male to a hospital with a leg wound. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A male has been taken to a hospital for treatment after being shot in Shreveport.

It happened at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday on Grimmett Drive between West Algonquin and Ute trails, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Authorities say it happened at Northwood Apartments.

The male was shot in his right leg, they said.

The shooting is one of two Shreveport police are investigating at this hour.

Another was reported at 10:54 p.m. on 70th Street between West Canal and Canal boulevards, dispatch records show.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was wounded.

