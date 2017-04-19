The fight against Alzheimer's begins with the 'Walk'

KSLA News 12's Doug Warner is the co-emcee the event each year

Alzheimer's disease does not wait.

And it does not take a break.

That's the approach the Alzheimer's Association is taking as it prepares for the 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer's slated for Oct. 28 at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

"It's a daily struggle just to get up and put one foot in front of the other. So there's no time to delay," said Debbie Hayes, executive director of the Alzheimer's Association of Northwest Louisiana.

She points out that the number of Americans continuing to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's continues to rise.

Every 66 seconds, someone in the United States develops the disease.

To date, there are 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer's.

"This year, there are so many people with Alzheimer's right here in Louisiana, some 84,000 people," Hayes said.

A year ago, the Walk to End Alzheimer's drew 748 participants and raised $74,000 for the Alzheimer's Association.

Hayes said it is key to raise the bar every year.

"Last year, we set all kinds of attendance and fundraising records."

This year's goal is $90,000.

The walk also serves as an opportunity for patients and caregivers to come together, share their stories and realize they are not alone, Hayes said.

"Many times, people are still afraid to talk about Alzheimer's. But it's so personal. And they just want somebody to talk to and share their stories with."

Click here to register to participate in this year's walk.

Once again, KSLA News 12's Doug Warner will co-emcee the event.

