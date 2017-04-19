Shreveport man pleads guilty to receiving child pornography

A Shreveport man is behind bars after authorities say he pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.

James Vail, 52, of Shreveport, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of receipt of child pornography.

According to the guilty plea, Vail received images of pornography on his computer from October 3, 2015, to June 4, 2015, at his home in Shreveport. He got them through an internet-enabled electronic device.

A forensic examination of his computer revealed numerous images of child pornography.

Vail faces five to 20 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release, mandatory registration as a sex offender, forfeiture of property seized during the investigation, and a $250,000 fine.

His sentencing date has been set for July 27, 2017.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.