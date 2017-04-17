Barksdale, pilots prepare for 2017 Defenders of Liberty Airshow

Barksdale Air Force Base is gearing up for the 2017 Defenders of Liberty Airshow.

The Blue Angels, the Navy’s premier aerial demonstration team, will headline this year’s festivities on May 6-7.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. and flying will begin at 11 a.m. on both days.

Other flying acts will include a P-51 Mustang, A-26 Invader, MiG-17, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. According to the release, acrobatic pilots such as Kevin Coleman, Mike Goulian, and Jeremy Holt will also be performing.

The 2-day event also features static displays on the ground, with crew members available to tell visitors all about them and give them a look inside.

The show is open to the public with free admission and free parking. On-base parking will be made available for visitors entering the North (Bossier) and West (Shreveport) gates. All vehicles will be directed to the flight line parking area.

Click here for the official website, Facebook page, and Twitter account to get more details on the performers, schedules, and real-time updates on traffic flow and other practical information.

