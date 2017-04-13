Pep rally helps students mentally prepare for LEAP test

Louisiana Educational Assessment Program, or LEAP, testing of Louisiana students starts next week.

To get some students mentally prepared, a pep rally was held at Central Park Elementary School.

Cheerleaders from throughout Bossier Parish and some Louisiana Tech athletes participated.

Central Park Elementary teachers said their students are very nervous about the test.

So to get their minds off it, they got to cheer, dance and watch some of their teachers play the basketball game H-O-R-S-E with some Louisiana Tech athletes.

"They're working all year long, we're coming to the end and, of course, they're thinking about summer," said Michael Valentine, social studies and physical education curriculum coordinator for Bossier School District.

"We just recently had spring break. And this kind of helps them get refocused, re-energized, ready to take the test next week."

The cheerleaders and athletes also visited Kingston Elementary.

