Police identify man wounded in shooting in north Shreveport

Police have identified the man who was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in north Shreveport.

Authorities say 18-year-old Dimitri McLaurin, of the 700 block of March Street in Shreveport, was shot at least once in his upper body.

The shooting happened about 3:20 p.m. in a residence at Grimmett Drive Apartments in the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive.

Shreveport Fire Department personnel took McLaurin to University Health for treatment.

The person who shot him ran from the apartment, authorities said.

"A description of the assailant has not been determined, but investigators are confident that the suspect’s identity is known by persons in the neighborhood," police Cpl. Angie Wilhite said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup,org.

