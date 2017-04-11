Creswell added to proposed bike paths; Fairfield, Centenary nixed

City officials are one step closer to making Shreveport more bicycle-friendly.

Adjustments to the proposed bike path routes were made after hearing citizen feedback in the first public meeting last week, according to city officials.

The proposed routes will now include Creswell Avenue and eliminate the proposed bike paths on Fairfield and Centenary Avenues.

Other streets under consideration for bike paths will be re-striped in the next 30 days to make way for the upcoming bike paths.

The city also plans to spend some money on education, so the public knows how bike lanes work and what rights bikers have on the roads.

“Additional time is going to pass while the city workers on public relations and a public education campaign, then design and pick up the signage and do the final striping for the bike lines,” said Shreveport Councilman Jeff Everson. “We should be seeing them sometime this summer.”

Once the bike paths are finalized, the mayor says there are hopes for creating more bike paths in the future.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.