Bossier High School jazz band plays on historic Apollo stage

The Bossier High School Talented Arts Jazz Band played at the Apollo theater this past weekend in New York City.

The band was invited to perform on the historic theater stage, and it was described as a once in a lifetime opportunity. The group was the only school in Louisiana invited to perform for the New York City Jazz Festival.

The students that went were Devon King, Shelby Jeter, Johnny Castillo, Thomas White, Christopher Thomas, and Adonnis Brown. They not only got the opportunity to perform on the Apollo stage, they also got to study with jazz professionals on Saturday.

Their instructors Chris Hand and Deb Webb also got to be there as their students performed on Sunday.

Webb says they had a great time at the festival. They even got the chance to see some of the sights of New York City, like the Statue of Liberty, and they got to go ice skating in front of the Rockefeller Center.

Before they left Friday morning, Hand said the trip was a big deal to his students.

"It's really heartening to see so many people supporting the Arts in Shreveport-Bossier City. This is a great place to spread the arts. I think it's important that they know that they are doing something that is really going to change these kids lives. Nobody on this trip has been to New York City some of these kids before. This is the farthest I've ever been from home," said Hand.

The group flew home Monday after the eventful weekend.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.