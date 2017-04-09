Authorities ID man killed in wrong-way wreck; charges pending

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a two-vehicle wreck on Louisiana Highway 1 in Caddo Parish the afternoon of April 9. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Charges are pending as a result of a wrong-way wreck that killed a Shreveport man and injured three people, authorities say.

And they have released the identity of the Shreveport man who died in the head-on collision just east of Mooringsport.

The Caddo sheriff's office reports that 55-year-old Calvin George was a passenger in a 1998 Ford Ranger that was traveling south in the northbound lane of Louisiana Highway 1.

LifeAir flew the driver of the Ranger, 51-year-old Bossier City resident Cedric Lee, to University Health in Shreveport.

He remained in the hospital in fair condition Monday evening.

The Ranger collided head-on with a Ford F-150 being driven by 58-year-old Gary Harris, of Vivian.

He and his wife, 54-year-old Violet Harris, were taken by ambulance to University Health for treatment.

The wreck happened at 1:48 p.m. Sunday on Louisiana Highway 1 just south of KSLA Road.

As a result of the wreck, the northbound lane of Hwy. 1 temporarily was closed between McCain and KSLA roads.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.