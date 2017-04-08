Volunteers clean up Shreveport during the Great American Cleanup

Volunteers helped clean the streets on Saturday for Shreveport Green's 27th Annual Great American Cleanup.

The city-wide clean-up started at 8 a.m. in several different locations around the city. More than 700 volunteers were picking up trash from residential streets, major roads and intersections, lakes, ponds and parks.

Forty teams registered for this year’s Great American Cleanup. Volunteers were recognized for their efforts at a “volunteer celebration” at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.

The Great American Cleanup is part of Shreveport Green’s mission to raise awareness of the city’s litter problem and engage people in litter reduction efforts.

One team included KSLA News 12 employees. The station is celebrating reaching 200,000 Facebook likes by pledging 200 hours of community service.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.