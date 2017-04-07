ArkLaTex doctor from Syria reacts to U.S. airstrikes

Dr. Kasabali is a cardiologist with Willis-Knighton. He came to the U.S. from Damascus in 1984 and still has a brother there. (Source: Melissa Kakareka/KSLA News 12)

Dr. Basel Kasabali says he was glued to the TV Thursday night watching the coverage of the U.S. airstrikes in Syria.

The Syrian native says the action was long overdue. Kasabali is a cardiologist with Willis-Knighton. He came to the U.S. from Damascus in 1984 and still has a brother there. The father of 5, says he was deeply moved by the images of Tuesday's deadly chemical weapons attack.

"The gruesome picture of the children suffocating to death, this was so moving. You cannot see the pictures without crying. If you have a child or you ever have children, you can not just stay still."

Kasabali says it's time for the U.S. to hold Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad accountable for his suspected actions — and send him a strong message.

"I was proud of U.S," Kasabali said. "We are a good country. We care for (the) human suffering. We see the picture. We cannot sit still and see the children dying the way they were dying from chemical attack by a ruthless dictator."

Still, Kasabali thinks more military action will be needed against Assad from a coalition of countries before Syria really sees change.

"It's going to take awhile," Kasabali said. "This civil war has been lasting for a long time. It's not going to be overnight. I don't think one attack is going to finish the job. But at least the dictator in Damascus knows he will be accountable. For the first time, there will be a price to pay when he attacks civilians, innocent civilians."

Kasabali says he talked to many Syrians both in the ArkLaTex and across the country who feel the same way as him about last night's airstrikes.

"At least, for the first time in 7 years, I can say maybe somebody will do something about this dictator," he continued.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.