Man gets 10 years in prison for Bossier City business burglary, arson

A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement in the arson and burglary of a Bossier City business.

John Lee Webster, 38, was given the maximum sentence of 10 years by Judge E. Charles Jacobs for his part in the robbery and arson of Bobby Branding Heating and Air Conditioning in August 2015, according to a news release from the Bossier Parish District Attorney's Office

“John Webster is a career criminal," said Lane Pittard, Bossier Parish first assistant district attorney. "Our office intends to initiate proceedings against him as a habitual offender. John Webster needs to be in prison for a very long time where he can no longer commit crimes against our citizens."

The business's building was a total loss. Within hours of the incident, it was discovered that a large safe that had payroll checks inside were missing from the business.

Webster was later arrested and found with stolen payroll checks in his possession. It was discovered that Webster was boasting on social media sites about money he was making selling the stolen payroll checks that he claimed were “untraceable” due to the fire.

Detectives identified Webster as their primary suspect then enlisted the help of an acquaintance of his who was arrested after she allegedly tried to cash one of the stolen checks, the district attorney's office said.

The friend lured Webster to the Virginia College campus at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City. He was taken into custody after a standoff and brief struggle.

Webster was found guilty by a Bossier Parish jury earlier this year.

