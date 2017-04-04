Caught on camera: 2 gunmen rob west Shreveport grocery

Shreveport authorities say these images from surveillance cameras were captured during the robbery just after 10 a.m. April 4 at Werner Park Grocery in the 4700 block of Mansfield Road. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport authorities say these images from surveillance cameras were captured during the robbery just after 10 a.m. April 4 at Werner Park Grocery in the 4700 block of Mansfield Road. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Two gunmen robbed a west Shreveport grocer.

Now detectives are sharing almost two dozen images from surveillance cameras in hopes of identifying them.

The holdup happened just after 10 a.m. Tuesday at Werner Park Grocery in the 4700 block of Mansfield Road, authorities said.

The two gunmen demanded to see the safe then forced employees to hand over an undisclosed amount of cash, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

The robbers then fled in a silver vehicle, which partially was captured on surveillance video.

One of the gunmen was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white latex gloves and a white bandana. He had a semi-automatic handgun.

The other was wielding a black revolver. He was wearing a brown and white camouflage jacket, denim jeans and dark shades.

Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the men or has any other information about the robbery to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.