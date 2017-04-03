LSP recalls Elvis being stopped for speeding in Caddo Parish

An ad promoting a Louisiana Hayride performance by Elvis Presley benefiting the Shreveport YMCA. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

Affidavit for Elvis Presley's arrest April 3, 1955, for speeding on U.S. Highway 171 in Caddo Parish. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

Sixty-two years ago today, Elvis A. Presley spent time in the Caddo Parish Jail.

Louisiana State Police marked the anniversary of the traffic stop with a Facebook post.

The King was 20 years old when he was pulled over April 3, 1955, for speeding on U.S. Highway 171 in Caddo Parish.

"I turned around and followed him for eight miles at speeds of 65 to 80 mph ...," says a statement by the trooper who stopped Elvis.

It's believed that Elvis he was on his way to play a concert at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport when authorities stopped his 1954 pink and white Cadillac.

He reportedly was driving at 80 mph in a 60-mph zone.

Elvis posted a $25 bond for traveling 20 miles over the speed limit.

On April 5, his name was called three times at the Caddo Courthouse door but he failed to appear, leading to the forfeiture of the bond, records show.

