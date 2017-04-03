Mom wants to give back after her son's success

Minden’s Jordan Colvin and her family are making moves for the betterment of their family.

They recently decided to buy land where they can settle down and she and her husband can watch their two boys grow up.

Colvin also decided when the arena is built on her land, she plans on giving back to Children’s Miracle Network, an organization that’s done so much for her family over the years.

"I hope to be able to use that arena to help with hippotherapy and physical therapy with children in the future.”

Colvin’s son Corbin was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was nine months old.

Since then, he’s been learning to walk on his own.

Through the help of hippotherapy, a therapy process of riding horses, the family has seen great progress in Corbin’s ability.

"Hippotherapy is really a huge part of physical therapy. Horses have good hip motion. They are the closest to a human, and so that hip motion helps him use his hips. Getting in that motion helps him use his hips the way they should be used."

Once the family moves into their new home and the arena is built, Colvin said she would open up the arena to provide free hippotherapy and physical therapy to kids who need it.

It was because of her son’s improvements through Children’s Miracle Network that Colvin has decided to offer the service.

“Being around the girls at physical therapy and the OTs at therapy. Knowing how much they are involved with my child and knowing everyone at CMN and CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier has done for my child just makes us want to give back."

