Miss America shares memorable moments at CMN conference

When Savvy Shields was crowned Miss America in September it began a whirlwind of meeting new people, seeing new places, and making new memories.

One of the first things to do as Miss America was attending Momentum, the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals annual conference held in Orlando, Florida at the Walt Disney World Resort from March 22 to March 24. Momentum shares the success stories of the more than 60 kids from across the U.S. and Canada who were named "champions" or ambassadors to represent their state or province for the year

Children’s Miracle Network is the national platform for Miss America organization. When Shields accepted the crown, she became a goodwill ambassador for the network raising awareness across the country for the kids treated by CMN programs.

"They tell you from the beginning that you're going to remember Momentum and that's going to be one of your most fun weeks," Shields said. "They may tell you that but when you experience it, I mean, getting to see the kids share that moment with them when they're on the stage and they're feeling like rock stars, high-fiving everyone, it's something really special."

Champions enjoy special events like a pin exchange where they get to meet many of the sponsors and supporters for CMN. They also take part in a medal ceremony at the end of the conference where they walk across the stage and receive a special medal for their year of service as a "champion" for CMN.

“I felt like I had the best seat in the house at the medal ceremony because I got to see them smiling and beaming so big when they were walking towards us on the stage and I'm so very grateful for that."

Shields said that the children at Momentum have more to teach adults than the other way around.

"They have more love, more courage, more wisdom than most adults that I know," Shields said.

Sponsored by CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier, Your Children's Miracle Network Hospital.