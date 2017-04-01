Marshall, Texas store owner shot in attempted robbery

One man is recovering in an ArkLaTex hospital after an attempted robbery on Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the Boost Mobile store in the 700 block of E. Grand Avenue, according to a Marshall Police Department news release.

Police say that a man wearing a black hoodie entered the store and attempted to rob the business.

A neighboring business owner overheard the situation and went to the cell phone store to check on what was happening. After entering the store, gunfire was exchanged and the business owner was shot.

The suspect fled the scene without taking any money. It is unknown if the robber was wounded.

The business owner's condition and his name are unknown.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575 or Marshall-Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.