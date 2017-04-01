SPD releases name of officer involved in Friday morning shooting

Shreveport police have identified the man that was involved in an officer-involved shooting that took place early Friday morning.

Multiple police units respond to the scene of officer-involved shooting. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Corporal Jon Briceno was placed on departmental leave on that same day by Chief of Police Alan Crump, according to a news release from Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines.

Briceno was not injured in the incident.

Shreveport police are investigating the shooting of 41-year-old Brian Poole. Poole was shot by Briceno multiple times after a 15-minute police chase.

The chase started when police got a call around 1:30 a.m. regarding an erratic driver near the Querbes Golf Course area.

Witnesses told police a man in a silver 2003 Ford Ranger was driving onto their property and crashing into things.

When officers got there they tried to stop the driver but he kept going for about three miles before he stopped at the intersection of Drexel Drive and Thornhill Avenue, according to Hines.

After pulling over in the 900 block of Drexel Drive, Poole was instructed by officers to exit his vehicle and show his hands.

Police say Poole refused to comply with police and was seen reaching into the back of his pickup truck. As a result, he was shot multiple times by Corporal Briceno in the upper body.

It is unknown if Poole was in possession of a weapon.

Poole was sent to University Health where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.

Officials with University Health said that Poole was still in the surgical intensive care unit and his condition was listed as serious as of Saturday evening.

Briceno was hired by SPD in July 2010.

